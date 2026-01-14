Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 14 (ANI): New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell continued his fine run against India, levelling with stalwarts Chris Cairns and Ross Taylor for the joint second-highest number of centuries against India in ODIs.

Mitchell rewrote record books during the second ODI against NZ at Rajkot on Wednesday, scoring 131* in 117 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes, and putting on a 162-run stand with Will Young for the third wicket, which proved to be a match-winning one.

This is Mitchell's third century against India in ODI, levelling him with Cairns and Taylor. At the top is Nathan Astle, with five centuries in 29 innings against India. Mitchell's three tons have come in just 10 innings against India, with the previous two being during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, including during the semifinal clash while chasing 398 runs.

This is Mitchell's third ODI century in India, the joint second-most for a New Zealand batter alongside Rachin Ravindra, and only behind Astle (4).

In 12 matches against India, he has made 604 runs in 10 innings at an average of 67.11 and a strike rate of 95.11, with three centuries and two fifties.

In 15 matches and 14 innings in India, he has scored 801 runs at a stunning average of 66.75 and a strike rate of above 101, with three centuries and three fifties each.

Coming to the match, NZ opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma (24 in 38 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Shubman Gill (56 in 53 balls, with nine fours and a six) started off well with a 70-run opening stand, but they lost their way courtesy of a fine spell of Kristian Clarke (3/56), which removed Rohit, Virat and Shreyas Iyer. KL's 73-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (27) and a 57-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy (20) took India to 284/7 in 50 overs.

During the run-chase, NZ lost their two wickets for 43 runs, but a 162-run stand between Mitchell (131* in 117 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Young (87 in 98 balls, with seven fours) and another partnership between Mitchell and Glenn Phillips (32* in 25 balls, with two fours and a six) of 78 runs ended the match on a one-sided manner, with Mitchell getting the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

