Mumbai, June 16: Afghanistan spin wizard Noor Ahmad clinched a sizzling four-wicket haul, ensuring that his teammates' efforts with the bat didn't go in vain, as the Texas Super Kings cruised to their second consecutive victory with consummate ease, defeating the Los Angeles Knight Riders by a comprehensive 57-run margin in the fifth game of the Major League Cricket, held at the Oakland Coliseum. Washington Freedom Beat Seattle Orcas by Five Wickets in MLC 2025; Ian Holland Shines With Four-Fer as Defending Champions Register First Points.

LA Knight Riders' captain Sunil Narine's decision to bowl first didn't work in his favour. Although the Super Kings lost their skipper, Faf du Plessis, early, a fluent Devon Conway and an impressive Saiteja Mukkamalla exploited the powerplay restrictions. They added 57 runs in 7.5 overs before both fell to the Aussie leggie Tanveer Sangha.

With the momentum swinging like a pendulum, a composed knock from Daryl Mitchell, supported by Shubham Ranjane, began the process of Texas's rebuild. After Ranjane holed out to Tromp off van Schalkwyk, Mitchell anchored the innings while Donovan Ferreira unleashed a late onslaught. Their unbeaten 61-run partnership off just 4.5 overs powered the Super Kings to a fighting total of 181/4.

In reply, the Knight Riders' chase got off to a shaky start, courtesy of a fiery opening spell, arguably the best of the tournament so far, by Adam Milne. His pace and movement proved too much for the openers, with Andre Fletcher being pinned in front of the stumps for just 2.

Debutant Stephen Wiig showed character and aggression, claiming two crucial wickets, including Alex Hales, shortly after being hit for a couple of sixes by the Englishman. Agni Chopra Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra's 26-Year-Old Son Who Made his Debut For MINY in MLC 2025.

While Milne and Wiig applied early pressure, Noor Ahmad ripped through the Knight Riders' middle order with his spin craft. His wristy variations proved too good to handle, and he dismissed two of LA's biggest power-hitting threats, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, off consecutive deliveries, effectively sealing the outcome.

As the Knight Riders' lower order tried to stretch the game, Milne returned to clean up Tanveer Sangha, wrapping up a dominant victory for the Super Kings.

Noor Ahmad deservedly named MVP for his outstanding spell of 4/25, propelling him to second on the season's leading wicket-takers list.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders will be eager to open their account on the points table when they face defending champions Washington Freedom on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Texas Super Kings will look to maintain their winning momentum against the Seattle Orcas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)