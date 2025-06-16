Oakland [US], June 16 (ANI): A momentum-shifting knock from Hassan Khan, followed by a match-turning half-century from Xavier Bartlett, ensured San Francisco Unicorns beat MI New York by three wickets to secure their third successive win of the 2025 Major League Cricket on Monday.

Chasing 183, the Unicorns were in deep trouble, reeling at 42/4 as New York had things under control at the end of the power play. The Unicorns lost their in-form power-hitters Finn Allen (13) and Fraser-McGurk (1), followed by Krishnamurthi (2) and Connolly (8) in quick succession.

However, it was a quick-fire knock from Hassan Khan (43 in 17 balls) at a crucial juncture of the match that turned the tide and brought the Unicorns right back into the game. Khan hit two fours and five sixes, including 17 runs from Ehsan Adil in an over.

Hassan Khan's departure in the 12th over provided a window of opportunity for New York to come back into the game. But Bartlett had other plans. The Aussie all-rounder smashed Bracewell for three sixes in the 15th over, dropping the required run rate from 11 to 8 RPO. It didn't end there.

The match could have gone either way when the Unicorns lost their skipper Anderson in the 16th over. But the doubts were soon put to rest when Bartlett delivered the turning point, taking on Trent Boult, one of the best death bowlers in T20 cricket, to cleaners, scoring 14 runs off his last three deliveries in the 17th over. It effectively sealed the victory as Bartlett, fittingly, hit the winning six in the final over to give Unicorns their third successive victory. He made 59* in 25 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Adil were top wicket-takers for their side.

Earlier, Unicorns skipper Anderson asked MI New York to bat first. Proteas veteran Quinton De Kock made sure to take on the Unicorns bowlers to all parts, hitting four maximums and five fours in a 38-ball knock of 63. While other batters struggled to carry the momentum set by De Kock, Keiron Pollard (30 in 16 balls) finished on a good note, hitting four maximums to propel his team to a respectable 182/7 in 20 overs.

Haris Rauf continued his wicket-taking run, grabbing two scalps while Hassan Khan grabbed two before Pollard hit him for four maximums.

MI New York will face Seattle Orcas on Wednesday, while SF Unicorns will head to Dallas for their next game against Texas Super Kings on Friday at the same venue.

Match Summary:

Result: SF Unicorns win by three wickets ( with five balls remaining)

MI NY 182/7 (Quinton De-Kock 63, Keiron Pollard 30, Haris Rauf 24/2, Carmi Le Roux 34/2)

SF Unicorns 188/7 (Xavier Bartlett 59, Hassan Khan 43, Naveen ul Haq 28/2, Sunny Patel 24/1). (ANI)

