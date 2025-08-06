Dubai [UAE], August 6 (ANI): Following their exceptional performance in The Oval Test, Indian fast-bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna gained their career-best ratings of 674 points and 368 points, respectively, in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings on Wednesday.

While Player of the Match in the fifth Test, Siraj climbed 12 places to grab 15th spot in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings, fellow pacer Krishna moved 25 places to rank 59th in the list after picking up eight wickets in the deciding Test, which India won by six runs.

This is both Siraj and Krishna's highest ever position in the Test ranking, after churning out match-winning spells in the final Test against England, as per the ICC.

England pacers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue have also attained their career-best positions after snapping eight wickets each in The Oval Test. While Atkinson breaks into the top 10 for the first time, Tongue is up 14 places to secure the 46th position in the rankings table.

The Oval centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal gained three spots to break into the top five for Test batters with 792 rating points, even as the other centurions in the game, Joe Root and Harry Brook, continue to firmly hold the first two positions in the ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings.

From the Zimbabwe-New Zealand series, Daryl Mitchell jumped up four places to break into the top 10 of the batter rankings while teammate Matt Henry sits pretty in fourth spot, jumping three rungs ahead with a career-best 817 rating points, while continuing his shorter formats form into red-ball cricket as well.

In T20I rankings news, Australia's Tim David gained two spots to grab the 16th position thanks to a blistering century against the West Indies as Pakistan opener Saim Ayub leap-frogged to 37th position, climbing 25 positions after his stellar show in Florida, as per the ICC.

The highest T20I wicket-getter for the West Indies, Jason Holder, improved 23 spots to equal Keshav Maharaj in 32nd spot in the ICC Men's T20I Bowler Rankings. (ANI)

