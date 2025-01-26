Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will host Mohammedan SC (MSC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Mumbai City FC have currently dropped out of the playoff spots, as they are placed seventh on the table with 24 points from 16 matches, and will aim to enter back into the top-6 with a positive outcome. Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, sit at the bottom with 11 points from 16 games. While the Islanders (MCFC) have struggled in recent home fixtures, Mohammedan SC are unbeaten in their last four outings, making this an important fixture for both teams.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah Included in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024.

The Islanders have consecutive 0-3 defeats at home, marking their first consecutive multi-goal losses at home since 2019. Despite this, the side will look to bounce back and complete their first league double of the season after defeating Mohammedan SC 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

Mohammedan SC have won once and drawn thrice in their previous four matches amid displaying significant improvement in defence, with three clean sheets in this run, including two on the road. They boast one of the most efficient defences in January, allowing opponents a shot conversion rate of only 3.9% this month. These are clear signs that the team has gradually begun finding their groove in their debut season in the competition, and Mumbai City FC must be aware that they could have a challenging time unlocking the Mohammedan SC backline.

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024 Gold Medallist Harvinder Singh To Be Honoured With Padma Shri.

The Islanders have been arguably too reliant on Nikolaos Karelis, as the striker has scored nine of their 19 goals so far. The next best in this tally are Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Nathan Rodrigues, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Yoell van Nieff, each of whom have netted twice each. Mirjalol Kasimov and Lalremsanga Fanai are Mohammedan SC's top-scorers with two strikes each.

Despite having the second-lowest expected goals against this ISL season (15.18), Mumbai City FC have given away 22 goals, the highest differential (6.82) in the league. Mohammedan SC will look to exploit this weakness, though the Kolkata-based side has scored the least number of times (8) in the league thus far.

The Islanders have completed 5646 passes in their 16 matches so far, the fourth-best in the league after Bengaluru FC (5722), Kerala Blasters FC (5665), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (5660). However, they might have to instil more dynamism in their frontline to cause a threat to Mohammedan SC' defensive organisation.

Mohammedan SC have the second-poorest aerial duel success rate (43.9%) and have conceded seven headed goals this season, tied for the most in the league. They will have to bolster their backline as Mumbai City FC could look to pounce upon this weakness by delivering lateral balls to Karelis.

Mohammedan SC have won twice this season, and interestingly both these victories have come on the road against Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC. Mumbai City FC will have their eye out on not conceding even an inch to Mohammedan SC, as the latter had sparked a remarkable comeback to score twice in the added time of the second half against the Marina Machans in their preceding encounter, where they fought back to win a point.

Mumbai City FC have won the only game played between these two teams so far.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said that his side needs to fight to win all three points.

"We need to win this game and fight for the points. Since we are playing at home, we have to be strong and do everything possible to win," Kratky said, according to ISL release.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov acknowledged the strengths of Mumbai City FC.

"Mumbai City FC have a very good coach, with national team players too. Their playing style is such that they look to play nice football," Chernyshov said.

Mumbai City FC's Mehtab Singh has been impeccable in passing this season, completing 1,053, though most of them (731) have been in his own half. He will look to contribute more in the opposition's end to enable solving the Islanders' offensive playing template.

Mohammedan SC's Mirjalol Kasimov has a passing accuracy of 75.6% in the final third, second only to Greg Stewart (75.7%). Kasimov has scored twice and assisted once this season, in addition to averaging 48 passes per game at 82% accuracy.

Mohammedan SC's Lalremsanga Fanai has created 16 goal-scoring chances, recorded 21 successful dribbles, made 10 interceptions, 14 clearances, and won 84 duels alongside scoring twice so far in this campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)