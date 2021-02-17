Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) Stunned by a young Indian Arrows side, local giants Mohammedan Sporting would seek to bounce back in their I-League campaign when they face Aizawl FC here on Thursday.

Mohammedan Sporting were left shell-shocked after they lost to a defiant Indian Arrows 0-1 in their last match. However, the Black Panthers remained in the fourth position with 10 points from seven matches.

With few games remaining in the first stage, Jose Hevia's side cannot afford to lose points any further behind in the title race when they meet an opposition coached by their former gaffer Yan Law.

"We need to move forward, learning from our weaknesses. The defeat to Indian Arrows was an eye opener. It only makes getting a victory over Aizawl FC all more important. The players are stronger than before. They are eagerly waiting for the match against Aizawl FC," Hevia said.

"Aizawl are a top side. We are going to go out with the best attitude and give our 100 percent to win this match," he added

On his side's loss to the Arrows, he said, "We have had the same problem before - lack of efficiency in front of goal. We had 24 shots, but we didn't score.

"Yes, the final result against Arrows was not in our favour. But, I believe the performance of the team was good, especially the way the players reacted to conceding the goal."

Aizawl FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Sudeva Delhi FC, their third of the season, in their last match. The draw, while keeping them at ninth place on the table, still gave Aizawl a chance for a top-six finish and fight for the title.

Yan Law's side, however, cannot drop even a point in the remaining games, starting against with Mohammedan Sporting.

"The results have not gone in our way. But the performance of the players has been fantastic. We need to be sharper in front of the goal, and we are working on it. The rest, I believe, is all fine. I am very confident, going into this next game against Mohammedan," Aizawl head caoch Ya Law said.

"Mohammedan SC are a fantastic team, a club filled with legacy. They have got brilliant players. On paper, they might have the best team, but football is played on grass. And, we are going to show them what we are capable of," said Law, who had managed the Black Panthers for a brief stint last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)