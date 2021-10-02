Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) Local side Mohammedan Sporting will look to exploit the home conditions when they face a depleted FC Goa in the Durand Cup summit clash at the Saltlake Stadium here on Sunday.

The Black Panthers, who were the first civilian side to win the Asia's oldest football tournament way back in 1940, last won the title in 2013.

Also Read | MI vs DC IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Delhi Capitals Win Leaves Mumbai Indians' Playoff Chances Unfixed.

Being the only team from Kolkata, they would be keen to clinch a third title with a strong support behind them.

Mohammedan Sporting had a convincing 4-2 victory against FC Bengaluru United on their way to the final.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

All eyes will be on Marcus Joseph, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Nikola Stojanovic who have been exceptional throughout this tournament and will look to make their side cross the last hurdle.

The Gaurs, on the other hand, sneaked into their maiden Durand Cup final after a 7-6 sudden-death win over Bengaluru FC.

They have remained unbeaten in this tournament so far.

However, FC Goa will miss important players like Brandon Fernandez, Glan Martins and Sertion Fernandez who are all on India duty for the SAFF Championships in Maldives.

Muhammed Nemil and Devendra Murgaokar will be the key players. Murgaokar is also in the race with Mohamedan's Joseph to be the top goal scorer in this tournament. Both of them have five goals each to their kitty.

"I am happy because we are playing the final of this tournament but for me, it is a good opportunity and good experience," FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando said.

The Black Panthers' head coach Andrey Chernyshov said the Gaurs are one of the best teams in India.

"It's going to be a big game. We look forward to the supporters, it will be a nice game.

"We respect this team but we are not afraid because we know we are strong. We had a hard way to the final but now we have only one target -- to win this match," he signed off.

Match Starts at 6pm IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)