As the race for playoffs intensify, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would hope that they quickly recover from their defeat to Punjab Kings and regroup ahead of taking on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 49 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, October 3. The match would be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and has a start time of 7:30 pm IST(Indian Standard Time). KKR have had a topsy-turvy time in the UAE so far with three wins and two defeats. Injuries to Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson hasn't helped either. Now, it is time that they gear up and ensure that no wrong move is made as the playoffs are approaching fast. Eoin Morgan's men had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this season as well and another win, which looks likely, would enable them to pull off a league double over their opponents from the south of India. KKR vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 49

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have already lost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs and now, they are set to play for consolation and would love to damage KKR's hopes of reaching the last-four. They do have the firepower in both departments but have underperformed miserably, such has been the story of their season and now, the 2016 champions would want to utilise these remaining matches in order to end on a high.IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Expected weather in Dubai at the time of KKR vs SRH clash (Photo credit: Twitter)

The weather seems to be conducive for play to go on smoothly. The heat might be a factor as the side fielding first can struggle to cope with continuos sweat and would perhaps require consistent cooling. The temperate seems to be around 33-35 degrees celsius and there is no forecast of rain.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a high-scoring ground as seen in the matches so far in IPL 2021 and batsmen would find it easier to score runs as the outfield is quick. Anything that clears the infield, especially within the first six overs, would expectedly race off to the fence. Also, a score of around 175-180 would be a competitive one on this pitch.

