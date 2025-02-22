Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) Mohun Bagan Super Giant will become the first team in Indian Super League (ISL) history to defend the title if it beats Odisha FC here on Sunday.

Placed at the top of the standings with 49 points from 21 games, the Mariners now need just a single win to become the ISL Shield Winners and defend their title.

The second-placed FC Goa have 39 points from 20 matches, and can at maximum get to 51 if they win all of their remaining games.

Three points from Sunday's match will take Mohun Bagan Super Giant to 52, thus guaranteeing the championship for them.

There is even a chance for the MBSG to be crowned League Winners on Saturday itself if FC Goa lose to Kerala Blasters in Margao. In that situation, FC Goa will remain stuck at 39 points with three matches remaining.

In that case, the 49 points will be enough for MBSG to win the title even before Sunday's match here.

Odisha FC are looking to break into the top-6, since they are positioned seventh presently with 29 points from 21 games. Sixth-placed Mumbai City FC have 32 points and hence qualifying for the playoffs is a realistic objective for the Juggernauts, who have never won an away game against the Mariners in four attempts.

The two teams have faced each other 12 times in the competition, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant winning five times and Odisha FC emerging victorious once. Six matches had produced draws.

