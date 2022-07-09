Monte Carlo [Monaco], July 9 (ANI): It was hard luck for Team Sea Sakthi in the Endurance race in Energy Class. After battling for three hours in the Endurance race, Team Sea Sakthi finished at 6th position among 16 teams in the 9th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, powered by Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting. The Italians on Uniboat, title holders in the Energy Class, narrowly won with 23 laps, just ahead of the Dubai boat Sailing Tigers and the French on Capgemini Engineering. The final day of action awaits. Tomorrow, the 38 teams have one last chance to show what their boats can do and for the 36 exhibitors to present their projects. The Open Sea Class braved the chop on a 16 nautical mile speed test that was won by the English on Vita Lion, followed by Vita Seal then Xshore.

In the Solar Class, the Dutch monopolised the endurance contest with victory going to Sunflare Solar Team, last year's winners in the category's overall ranking, followed by Solar Boat Twente and Van Hall Larenstein.

Also Read | IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 in Malahide.

The third day of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge saw endurance events and speed records providing a spectacle at sea. India team Sea Sakthi put up a spirited fight till the last few minutes at the endurance race. If not for the battery drain, they would have been on the podium as Sea Sakthi was at number three for a long time. The Indian team is now gearing up for Slalom Race which will commence on the fourth day.

Cheered on by their teams, each driver headed out to the race area on the sea to start their contests, applauded by an appreciative public on Quai Luciana who had a great view of the action. The Solar and Energy classes jostled for position on a course in Monaco's bay as part of their Endurance race.

Also Read | Is India vs England 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

first Indian to circumnavigate non-stop the World solo without any stops in 2013.

Ex-Indian Naval officer Abhilash Tomy, the only Indian and yachtman, the first Indian to complete solo non-stop circumnavigation of the world under sail, said, "The reason why I am here in Monaco for the Energy Boat Challenge is that I have come to support the Indian team. This is the first time that India has marked a presence in a solar boat race anywhere in the world. So it is a big matter of pride for me and it should be for the entire country as well. If some of them can work in this field, we have a huge potential to change the diesel propulsion of our fishing boats to a more favourable electric one in the near future."

Tomy took part in the Golden Globe race in 2018 and is preparing a boat in the Netherlands to take part in the next edition of The Golden Globe race. On the fourth day, 38 teams have one last chance to show what their boats can do and for the 36 exhibitors to present their projects. The Solar and Energy classes will be out on the water for the slalom course. This is like a one-on-one duel between two boats round a slalom course to see which is the most manoeuvrable and the fastest - a very practical test. At the same time, the Open Sea Class has their endurance challenge where they keep going round a course for as long as possible to demonstrate the boat's range and energy capacity.

The much-anticipated Championship Race takes place in the YCM Marina: two by two after a start given at the foot of the YCM Clubhouse, competitors by class compete in an order determined by their results in the qualifiers on Thursday. Suspense and some fine battles await spectators.

In view of growing demand, there are avenues that could become a reality. "Some 800 owners are currently waiting to move on hydrogen solutions. What is holding back the final signature on orders is the ability to obtain supplies," explains Jeremie Lagarrigue, CEO of EODev.

Infrastructure is therefore crucial if this ecosystem is to expand, particularly with regards delivery. "We have proposed a floating station and will soon announce a hydrogen framework that will be able to store hydrogen at nearly 700 bar. With this facility, we will be able to connect our generators and produce electricity and give a boost to hydrogen mobility," said Jeremie Lagarrigue, who is also Jury president of this 9th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)