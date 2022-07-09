England and India will face off against each other in the second game of the three-match series. the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I clash will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on July 09, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a win. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will ENG vs IND 2nd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? IND vs ENG: Birmingham Police Arrest Man Following Allegations of Racism During Edgbaston Test.

India were the better team in the opening game of the series as they registered a 50-run win to take a 1-0 lead. Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming for a similar result and claim the series. Meanwhile, England will hope to make a comeback and get themselves on level terms.

Is ENG vs IND 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of ENG vs IND 2nd T20I. The clash will not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

ENG vs IND 2nd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 2nd T20I 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of ENG vs IND 2nd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

