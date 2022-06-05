Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Bengal captain and defender Monotosh Chakladar ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season on a multi-year deal.

The two-time champions had a disappointing campaign last season, having finished in the eighth position, with just five wins throughout.

This is the third fresh signing for Marina Machans this summer. It is also the first ISL contract for the 24-year-old footballer, who captained Bengal in the 75th Santosh Trophy last month and played a crucial role in the state team's runners-up finish.

"We are really happy to welcome Monotosh Chakladar to the Chennaiyin family. All of us at the club are aware of his leadership qualities and performances at the Santosh Trophy and we are excited to have him bring those qualities to the fold. I am certain he will fit in seamlessly into the team, and raise the overall level," Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said in a statement.

Chakladar a well-known face in the Bengal football circuit started his youth career at Kolkata-based United Sporting Club before moving to Mohammedan Sporting, where he made two I-League second division appearances in 2017-18 season.

Making rapid strides, he then moved to Gokulam Kerala on loan in the 2018-19 season and made his I-League debut. He played four matches for Malabarians and then featured for East Bengal in the next I-League season.

Chakladar will bring invaluable experience to the Chennai side, having played in various domestic competitions in his five-year-long career so far.

"I'm very excited to play in the ISL for the first time and that too for two times champions, Chennaiyin FC. My only motive now is to work hard, get into the first team and win titles with this team" an elated Chakladar expressed.

With a revamp on the cards, Chennaiyin FC announced the departures of defenders Deepak Devrani and Davinder Singh from the Indian contingent after their respective contracts with the club expired.

Defender Deepak Devrani joined Chennaiyin FC before ISL 2020-21 season and appeared four times for the Marina Machans in the ISL 2020-21 season. On the other hand, former Mumbai City FC fullback Davinder Singh was brought on a one-year contract by the Marina Machans last season. He made a solitary appearance for the Chennai outfits. (ANI)

