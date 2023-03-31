Brussels, Mar 31 (AP) Moroccan midfielder Sofian Kiyine was transported to the emergency room of a local hospital after a car crash near the Belgian city of Liege, his club said on Friday.

Belgian soccer club OH Leuven said Kiyine's life is not in danger without elaborating on his condition. The accident happened on Thursday night when, according to local media reports, Kiyine lost control of his car at high speed with the vehicle ending up crashing into a sports hall.

Also Read | World Test Championship 2023: Ross Taylor Backs India Pace Attack To Fire in Final Against Australia.

"There were fortunately no other vehicles or persons involved in the accident," the club said in a statement.

Born in Belgium, Kiyine has played for the Morocco U20 and U23 national teams. AP

Also Read | IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)