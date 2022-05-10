Giza [Egypt], May 10 (ANI): The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday said it had awarded the hosting of the CAF Champions League 2022 final to Morocco.

The date of the final is May 30.

Also Read | Manchester United, Chelsea Battle For Villarreal Star Pau Torres’ Signature.

The CAF received a bid from the Senegalese Football Federation and from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to host the final of the CAF Champions League 2022.

The continent's football ruling body made this decision following the Senegalese Football Federation's withdrawal of its bid.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Venkatesh Iyer Trusts His Process, Hopes to Perform for KKR.

There are currently discussions underway within CAF to revert to the old two-legged home and away final to determine the winner of the CAF Champions League, rather than the one-leg final. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)