Bhopal, Sep 7 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a letter appointing hockey player Vivek Sagar, who was part of the Indian squad that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the state police, an official said on Tuesday.

The appointment letter was issued on Monday evening as promised by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and approved by the state cabinet, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Rajesh Rajora said.

Earlier this month, Chouhan had presented a cheque of Rs one crore to Sagar and announced his appointment as DSP and a house for his family wherever they wish, in the state.

Sagar hails from Shivnagar Chandon village in Itarsi tehsil in the Hoshangabad district.

