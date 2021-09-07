Sri Lanka and South Africa meet in the third and final One-Day International (ODI). The three-match series is currently levelled at one each and both the sides will be eyeing to clinch it in this all-important fixture. Meanwhile, if you are looking for SL vs SA 3rd ODI 2021 live streaming online and live TV telecast details, you can scroll down for all the information. ICC Announce Nominees for the Men’s and Women’s Player of Month for August 2021 (Check Posts).

Sri Lanka won the series opener by 14 runs to take a 1-0 lead. South Africa then bounced back to level the series and won the second game by 67 runs which was affected by rain.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Ground in Colombo on Tuesday, September 07. The match has a scheduled start time of 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka and fans can watch the SL vs SA match live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD in English commentary.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka, SL vs SA 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website.

