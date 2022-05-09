Bhopal, May 9 (PTI) Hosts Madhya Pradesh along with Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra registered comfortable victories over their respective pool rivals at the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022, here on Monday.

In the first game of the day, Madhya Pradesh defeated Chandigarh 5-1 in Pool A while Haryana beat Assam 7-1 win in Pool B.

Later, Punjab outplayed Chhattisgarh 6-0 in Pool C.

In the penultimate match of the day, Maharashtra defeated Rajasthan 4-0 in a Pool D tie.

