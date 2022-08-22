New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Sports Authority of India 'A', Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Smart Hockey Academy Raipur, Sports Authority of India 'B', Salute Hockey Academy, Har Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered wins in their respective pool matches on the sixth day of Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22 (Under-16) Phase-1, New Delhi on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Sports Authority of India 'A' defeated Sports Hostel Odisha 7-1 in their Pool A match. Captain Sunelita Toppo (10', 60'), Karuna Minz (19', 53'), Dipika Barwa (43'), Lalneipuii (45') and Kajal (57') found the back of the net for Sports Authority of India 'A'. Sushmita Dungdung (50') was the only scorer for Sports Hostel Odisha.

In the other Pool A match, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta registered a comprehensive 10-0 victory over Mumbai School Sports Association. Preeti (17', 36', 38', 40', 44', 55') scored six goals, meanwhile, Sanna (22', 48') netted a brace. Shweta Kumari (43') and Captain Komal (50') scored one goal each.

Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat defeated Ghumanhera Risers Academy 20-0 in their Pool A match. Sakshi Rana (5', 10', 19', 23', 56', 57') scored six goals, meanwhile, Khushi (15', 24', 29', 39', 54') netted five goals. Ravina (34', 34', 59') and Manjinder (49', 50', 60') scored a hat-trick each. Riya (1', 12') scored a brace, while Priyanka (26') scored the other goal.

In the fourth match of the day, Smart Hockey Academy Raipur defeated Citizen Hockey XI 5-0 in their Pool A match. Neeshu Vihan (7', 60') and Kudrat (24', 29') scored a brace each.

Meanwhile, Molisha Verma (31') scored the other goal for Smart Hockey Academy Raipur.

In Pool B, Sports Authority of India 'B' defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy 4-0. Shanti Horo (6', 25', 46') scored a hat-trick and Captain Akanksha Pal (57') scored the other goal for Sports Authority of India 'B'.

In the other Pool B match, Salute Hockey Academy defeated Anantapur Hockey Academy 10-0. Divya (14', 44', 54', 60') scored four goals, meanwhile, Annu (1', 6', 48') scored a hat-trick. Vivha (35', 39') netted a brace, while, Kajal (37') scored the other goal for Salute Hockey Academy.

Har Hockey Academy defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 2-1 in their Pool B match. Captain Pooja (45', 47') scored a brace for Har Hockey Academy, meanwhile, Harpreet Kaur (39') scored the only goal for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.

In the last match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Delhi Hockey 17-0 in their Pool B match. Kajal Pundir (2', 6', 18', 22', 23') scored five goals, meanwhile, Sujata Jayant (8', 35', 60') scored a hat-trick. Captain Radhika Dandotiya (1', 14') and Tanvi (26', 55') scored a brace.

Zainab Khursheed (7'), Pooja Kori (13'), Rojee N Devi (20'), Ritika Ahirwar (37') and Pukhrambam Sallu (49') scored one goal each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. (ANI)

