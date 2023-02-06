Kathmandu [Nepal], February 6 (ANI): Mrugng Monty Desai, a high-performance coach from India, has been appointed as the head coach of Nepal men's national cricket team, announced the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Monday.

"Mrugng (Monty) Desai, a very experienced high-performance coach from India, has been appointed as the head coach of the Nepal National Cricket Team," said a statement from the governing body of the sport in the country.

On his appointment as a Head Coach of Nepal, Monty is excited and said, "It is with honour and excitement that I have accepted the position as Head Coach for the Cricket Association of Nepal. My relationship with Nepal began in 2012, and since that time, I have had the pleasure of following their journey, collaborating with them on special projects, and even previously coaching in another capacity. There are many reasons I have remained engaged with past, present, and aspiring cricketers, CAN, and the country at large. I believe that in many ways Nepal is cricket's best-kept secret, with a long and rich story still untold."

"My prior experiences with Nepal as well as the other associate countries with whom I have been involved make me acutely aware of the responsibilities that I carry in this lead role and that those responsibilities hang on the hopes of an entire, deeply committed, cricket-loving, nation! "People, places, and passion with impose" is my driving force today, and I am excited to take on the challenges ahead. I would like to thank CAN management, and everyone involved in the process of identifying this opportunity, shortlisting me as a candidate, and now trusting in my abilities by appointing me as Nepal's Head Coach."

"There is an air of unbridled possibility that I can already feel, and I am prepared to help Nepal write this next chapter in their cricket legacy. This is the time to come together as a united front to hone long-term and sustainable strategies on which the future of Nepali cricket can be built. Generations to come will tell the story we write together, a story we all can be proud of! Jai Nepal!," concluded Desai.

Earlier in December, Manoj Prabhakar stepped down as head coach of the men's national side, announced the Cricket Association of Nepal.

"Manoj Prabhakar has stepped down from his position of Nepal Men's National Cricket Team's Head Coach with immediate effect on 15th December 2022. CAN has accepted his resignation and wish him the best for his future," said CAN in a statement on Twitter.

He was announced as the Head Coach of Nepal's team back in August last year. He succeeded Pubudu Dassanayake. Indian allrounder Prabhakar worked as head coach for three Ranji Trophy teams. In 2016, Prabhakar, who had represented his home nation in 169 internationals, served as Afghanistan's bowling coach. (ANI)

