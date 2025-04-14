Pune, Apr 14 (PTI) Fifteen-time national motorcycle drag racing champion Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing stunned 13-time world champion Ricky Gadson of USA at The Valley Run 2025, clocking a blistering 9.477 seconds astride a BMW S1000rr, at the Aamby Valley strip near here.

The stunning feature race for Superbikes at the summer edition of the FMSCI-approved Aamby Valley run between Bengaluru ace Muddappa and Gadson, saw the Indian clock the fastest time late on Sunday.

Also Read | How Many Trees Are Planted for 1 Dot Ball in IPL 2025? Know Tree Count Here for Indian Premier League’s Initiative.

The African-American drag racing icon laid down a strong run at 9.756 seconds on a Gen3 Hayabusa, but it wasn't enough to dethrone the reigning Indian of the strip.

Also Read | Five New Players Called Up for Indian Women Hockey Team’s Tour of Australia from April 26.

The head-to-head showdown saw Muddappa emerge triumphantly and will go down in history as a defining moment in Indian drag racing.

"There's a lot to learn from a 13-time world champion. Ricky is a legend of the sport. But it's a very happy and humbling moment for me and my team, Mantra Racing as we beat him. And yes, these are our home tracks and we know them inside out. The infrastructure in the US and here is very different but that's racing," an elated Mudappa said.

The superbike category was packed with over 1,000 participants but it was Muddappa who stole the spotlight with both precision and power.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)