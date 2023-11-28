New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): India pacer Mukesh Kumar made a request to be released from the squad for the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati and Deepak Chahar has been added to the squad for the remainder of the series.

Mukesh has been granted leave as he will join the wedding festivities of his marriage. He will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur.

Also Read | BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2023 Day 1 Stumps Update: Glenn Phillips Takes Four Wickets As Kiwis Reduce Hosts to 310/9 Despite Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s Half-Century.

"Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be released from India's squad ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati. Mukesh is getting married and has been granted leave for the duration of his wedding festivities. He will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur. Pacer Deepak Chahar has been added to India's squad for the remainder of the series," BCCI provided the update on X.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1729487142194405704?s=20

Also Read | Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Online, AFC Champions League 2023-24: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field against India in the third T20I clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue will look to clinch the series after going 2-0 up in the series. Two consecutive victories in two high-scoring games have showcased the potential of the young players against an experienced Australian side.

The Baggy Greens have made big changes for the final three games as Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott are scheduled to return to Australia. Players like Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green will be joining the squad in India.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)