Pune, Dec 28 (PTI) India No. 1 Mukund Sasikumar was on Wednesday handed a wild card entry for the fifth edition of the ATP Tata Open Maharashtra, scheduled at the Balewadi Stadium here from December 31 to January 7.

The 25-year-old Chennai-born player will be the first wildcard entrant this year as the tough singles field consists of 17 top-100 players, including the former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic and last year's runner-up Emil Ruusuvuori.

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs FCG Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

In September, Mukund won the ITF Future event in Portugal — his first title in five years, and also finished runner-up at an ITF 15 event in Egypt earlier this month.

This will be Mukund's second main draw appearance at the Tata Open Maharashtra after his maiden outing in the third edition. The World No. 340 featured in the qualifiers last year. Yuki Bhambri will compete in the qualifiers. PTI

Also Read | Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)