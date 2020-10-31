Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of mid-fielders Chanso Horam and Naorem Tondomba Singh, both penning deals that will keep them at the club until 2024.

As a part of their development, the duo will be loaned out for the 2020-21 campaign with 18-year old Chanso Horam heading to TRAU FC and Naorem Tondomba Singh going to new I-League entrants Sudeva FC, a media release issued here said.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Recovers from COVID-19 and Back for Juventus.

Both are promising mid-fielders.

Chanso last featured for NEROCA and put in impressive performances in the I-League while making 15 appearances for the Manipuri club.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Playoffs Scenario: Six Teams Battle It Out for Three Places, Here's What RCB, DC, KXIP, RR, KKR and SRH Need to Do to Qualify for Final Four.

Tondomba, 21, joins the Islanders after having plied his trade for East Bengal in the 2019-20 campaign, making nine appearances across all competitions.

"The club and I both agree that going out on loan at this point of time in my career will help me get more minutes and become a better player," Horam was quoted as saying in the release.

Naorem Tondomba Singh said, "Mumbai City have shown a lot of faith in me, in what I can offer and I am thankful for that. They have a plan for young players like myself keeping in mind our growth and development.

"Going out to the I-League will help me hone my skills and I hope to return next season as a better player with more experience."

Head coach Sergio Lobera described the duo as exceptional talent, with an ability to influence the game from the middle of the park.

"They are both still very young in their football careers, and after having had dialogues with the Club and the players, we have decided to loan them out for this season," the head coach added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)