Bengaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) Mumbai City FC will need a point against Bengaluru FC to qualify for the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs when the two sides face each other here on Tuesday.

Placed seventh with 33 points, Mumbai City need just a draw to edge past the sixth-positioned Odisha FC (33 points) and finish on top-six.

The Islanders, however, are winless in their previous four games, drawing and losing twice each.

The Blues have already made the cut for the top-six, and are presently fourth in the standings with 38 points from 23 games.

The Blues have faced losses in three of their last four encounters against the Islanders, failing to find the back of the net thrice on the bounce, which are arguably unwanted records they will want to set clear before the playoffs begin.

Talismanic Sunil Chhetri, who has decided to come out of international retirement to help the national team qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup, has converted four spot-kick this season, and if he scores against Mumbai City FC, he will become the first player to reach 10 goals against the Islanders in the ISL.

The two sides have played 17 matches so far, with Bengaluru FC winning six games and Mumbai City FC emerging victorious nine times. Two games have produced draws.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said that the Islanders will present a tough challenge in the coming game.

“Mumbai City FC will play this match like one final. It's difficult to play against teams like this, but we want to win this game,” he said.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky too acknowledged the strength of Bengaluru FC.

“Bengaluru FC are a good side. They have quality in them and there is a reason why they are in the playoffs,” he said.

