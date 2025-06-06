Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 6 (ANI): On World Environment Day, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday conducted a meaningful Tree Plantation Drive at the iconic Cross Maidan, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and heritage preservation, according to a release from MCA.

Led by MCA President Ajinkya Naik, the initiative aimed to promote environmental awareness while also protecting one of Mumbai's oldest and most cherished cricket grounds.

Sharing his vision, Ajinkya Naik said, "Let's come together to make a difference, one tree at a time."

Also present on the occasion were MCA Joint Secretary Deepak Patil and Apex Council Member Sandeep Vichare, who actively participated in the plantation efforts.

This green initiative not only supports a healthier environment but also plays a vital role in preserving the ecological balance of historical grounds like Cross Maidan, which have been the cradle of Mumbai's cricketing legacy.

The Mumbai Cricket Association remains steadfast in its resolve to support environmental welfare alongside the development of the game.

Indian ODI team captain and veteran batter Rohit Sharma spread awareness with a special message on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Rohit Sharma posted on his Instagram, "Surely we have a responsibility to leave for future generations a planet that is healthy and inhabitable by all species, #worldenvironmentday."

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi shared a video message on his official X account on the occasion of World Environment Day, urging people to deepen their efforts to protect the planet and overcome environmental challenges.

In the video's caption, PM Modi wrote, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let's deepen our efforts to protect our planet and overcome the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better."In the video message, PM Modi said, "Prakriti Rakshati Rakshita", those who protect nature, nature protects them." (ANI)

