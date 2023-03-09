Navi Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Captials by eight wickets to secure their third win on the trot in the Women's Premier League here on Thursday.

Chasing a paltry 106, Mumbai Indians cantered home in 15 overs. Opener Yastika Bhatia laid the foundation in a 32-ball 41, before Hayley Matthews (32) and Hamanpreet Kaur (12 not out) sealed the chase to cap a splendid all-round show.

Matthews earlier accounted for 3/19, while Issy Wong (3/10) and Saika Ishaque (3/13 in three overs) also grabbed three each to shoot out Delhi Capitals for 105 in 18 overs.

Skipper Meg Lanning top-scored for Delhi with 43.

Brief Scores

Delhi Capitals 105 all out in 18 overs (Meg Lanning 43; Issy Wong 3/10, Hayley Matthews 3/19, Saika Ishaque 3/13).

Mumbai Indians 109/2 in 15 overs (Yastika Bhatia 41, Hayley Matthews 32).

