Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) New Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher is looking forward to a meeting with skipper Rohit Sharma to discuss his coaching methods and how to get the best result for the five-time champions in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former South African coach has replaced Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, who has moved into the role of MI's global head of performance with added responsibility of overseeing MI Emirates (ILT20) and MI Cape Town (SA20).

The former Proteas wicket-keeper was all praise for Rohit, currently out of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh due to a thumb injury, saying the India all-format captain is a "fantastic player" and a "good leader".

Under Rohit's captaincy, Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles but they finished 10th and last in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

"It's going to be quite interesting (meeting with Rohit). I have played against Rohit before. I think he is a fantastic player and a good leader as well, so I'm really looking forward to it," said Boucher on MI website.

"I think we have one or two things in common. I know he likes conservation, so that will be an interesting chat as well. So, yeah, I think there are certain ways that I coach and it will be interesting conversation to have with him."

Boucher, whose last assignment with the South African team was the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia where the Proteas exited at the Super 12 stage, said the new role had come with a lot of responsibility.

"There is always expectations. It is one of the best franchises in world sport. And with that comes a lot of responsibility. So, I'm a guy who's driven by results. I am very result-oriented as well.

"So, yes, I know that I have got to perform and the players have got to perform as well. I am really looking forward to that challenge," he said.

Boucher added he was also looking forward to meeting Jayawardene to understand the coaching role better from the Sri Lankan great.

"I am sure I will sit down with Mahela (Jayawardene) at some stage and he will tell me what it's all about. But, yeah, I have seen it from the outside and it looks like it was quite an exciting little project that was put together. Looking forward to become one of those family members as well."

