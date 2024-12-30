Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 30 (ANI): Ethiopia's defending champions Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo are returning to retain their titles at the Mumbai Marathon 2025, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, scheduled for Sunday, January 19.

Berhanu will attempt a hat trick of wins after his back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024 in the men's section. If successful, he will be the first runner to achieve this honour in the twenty years of history of the race.

Incidentally, Kenyan John Kelai, who won in 2007 and 2008, made such an attempt earlier but managed to get only a third-place finish in 2009. Although Ethiopian woman Mulu Seboka secured three victories in Mumbai, she skipped the 2007 edition before claiming her third title.

The first three finishers in both men's and women's categories will receive USD 50000, USD25000 and USD15000 from the prize pot of USD 390,238. A reward of USD 15,000 also awaits those who break the existing event records in their respective categories. Ethiopians Hayle Lemi Berhanu (2:07:32) and Anchialem Haymanot (2:24:15) have held the event records since 2023.

The 2025 field includes eleven men and six women having their personal bests faster than the existing Tata Mumbai Marathon course records.

Commenting on the stellar line-up of elite athletes, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD. Procam International said, "The return of the defending champions, Berhanu and Minsewo augurs well as we step into the landmark 20th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. This race has been the catalyst for the success of the sport of distance running in India, and this elite line-up, is a testimony to the growing popularity of TMM worldwide. We wish all participants God speed and good luck, as they prepare to go the distance on Sunday, January 19th."

Apart from Berhanu, the men's roster included Kenya's Philemon Cherop Rono, who finished runner-up in the 2023 edition here. Another runner on the list with previous Mumbai outings is Eritrean Merhawi Kesete, who finished ninth place the same year. However, the best from 2020 batch who is making another appearance this time is Bahrain's Abdi Ali Gelchu, the fifth-place finisher in his previous entrance in Mumbai. Gelchu, the Asian junior cross-country champion in 2016, has migrated from Ethiopia and runs for his adopted country Bahrain, from 2014 onwards.

Two promising names to challenge Berhanu this time will be his country-mates Asrar Aberrehman Hiyrden (2:04:43) and Bazezew Asmare (2:04:57) with super-fast timings logged in recent years.

Talking about his preparations for the 2025 edition of the TMM, Berhanu said, "Last year I was really close to the course record. The crowd support along the course was great. I missed improving the course record in 2024, but I will try my best to make it this time. I am confident in having a shot at it."

The women's side looks even more competitive for reigning champion Aberash Minsewo. The Ethiopian, who clocked 2:26:06 to win here on her debut in 2024, which remained her only marathon race, will expect tough competition from more than a dozen runners with superior marks achieved elsewhere.

Only two women runners from her country, Mulu Seboka and Dinknesh Mekash, logged more than one win in Mumbai.

From the previous appearances, 2016 winner Shuko Genemo (who finished third two years later) and Feyisa Adanech Anbesa (tenth in 2023) are returning to Mumbai roads.

Kenyan Joyce Tele, who clocked an impressive 2:20:17 on her maiden marathon to win in Ljubljana (Slovakia) earlier this year, and Bahrain's Shitaye Eshete with 2:21:33 logged in the same city during 2019, will be the main contenders for the top spot. Genemo timed 2:21:35 for a silver spot earlier this year in Barcelona and finished third in Frankfurt thereafter on her 2024 campaign, joining the fray to challenge Minsewo.

Ethiopians also field stronger runners in Tigist Getnet (2:23:17 Dubai 2023), Feyisa Adanech (2:24:07 Paris 2022) and Asimarech Naga (2:24:13 Dublin 2024) to make the race interesting.

Minsewo revealed, "I was happy to win my first-ever marathon title on debut. Mumbai is a lucky place, and I have not run any marathons elsewhere thereafter. With a strong field entered in 2025, I am confident of improving my performance and retaining the title".

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is one of the designated marathon races to qualify for the World Championships, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, in September 2025.

