Veteran cricketer Joe Root celebrated his 34th birthday on Monday, December 30. The former England national cricket team captain Root, was born in December 1990 in Sheffield, Yorkshire. The great batter is recognised as one of the finest batters in modern-day cricket, especially in the Test format. Although Root has smashed more than 5000 runs in ODI cricket, he has established his legacy in the Test format. The 34-year-old made his Test debut against the India national cricket team in Nagpur in 2012. Since then he has worked on his technique and become one of the finest batters of this generation and for his country. Happy Birthday Joe Root! Fans Wish England’s Leading Test Run-Getter As He Turns 34.

In recent times, Joe Root has been on a sensational run in Test cricket. He has made a rapid rise in the list of leading run-getter scorers in this format. The 34-year-old is currently placed fifth in the elite list. The right-handed batter has amassed 12,972 runs in 152 Tests at a brilliant average of 50.87, including 36 centuries and 65 half-centuries. Since 2021, Root has picked up pace in Test cricket. In 2021, Root made 1708 runs in 15 Tests. In 2022, the England batter amassed 1098 runs in 15 matches. Root played eight Tests in 2023 and scored 787. In 2024, Root ended up scoring 1556 runs in 17 matches at an astounding average of 55.57, including six centuries and five half-centuries. Root's phenomenal run in Test cricket has made him a top contender to surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's historic record of becoming the leading run-getter in the history of Test cricket.

How Far is Joe Root from Sachin Tendulkar's Most Runs in Tests Milestone?

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar amassed 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches. Sachin had an astounding average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in Test cricket. He is the leading run-scorer in this format. However, Sachin's throne has been challenged by England's Joe Root. Many cricket pundits have believed that Root can get close to Sachin's record or might break the record, given his current run in Test cricket. Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar In Most Fourth Innings Runs In Test History, Achieves Feat During NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024.

Root has been constantly closing the gap between him and Tendulkar. Root has made 12,972 runs in Test cricket. To break Sachin's record, Root needs 2950 runs to become the leading run-getter in Test cricket history. Root has scored runs across the globe but has struggled while playing in Australia, where he averages less than 40. At 34, he is likely to play for his country for at least three more years and has a great chance to leave Tendulkar behind in the all-time list if he continues his stellar run.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).