The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season was one of the record-breaking seasons, with many records broken and others made. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as the winners after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final. There were many matches where the 200-plus targets were set. Some teams could chase, while others fell prey to the impressive bowling. This time, we saw a batting-dominated IPL where batsmen did not mind hitting top bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and others out of the park.

Yet again many young stars emerged during the IPL season 17 who helped their teams in winning essential matches. Players like Riyan Parag, Sai Sudarshan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana were able to catch the eye of many people during their IPL 2024 campaign. Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals (RR) finished in the third spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings as he averaged over 50 and scored 573 runs. Sai Sudarshan scored a total of 527 runs with an average of 47.90 and he was able to score a couple of fifties and a century during his IPL 2024 run.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team full of multiple stars helped Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy carve their path as the 23-year-old opening better Abhishek displayed his masterclass time and time again after he opened alongside Travis Head for SRH. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed everyone with his all-round effort as he struck the ball with around a strike rate of 150. He also made his presence feel with his bowling.

IPL 2024 Milestones

# A total of 1260 sixes were smashed which also are the most number of sixes ever hit in an IPL edition.

# IPL 2024 saw players completing 14 centuries, the most in an Indian Premier League edition.

# Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match produced a total of 42 sixes which are the most ever in an Indian Premier League showdown.

# Punjab Kings in the same match stunned KKR after they chased down the target of 262 runs with eight balls left. This records the highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket.

# Sunrisers Hyderabad broke their own record after they smashed 166 runs in just 9.4 overs against Lucknow Super Giant.

# Virat Kohli became the only batsman in the IPL history to reach the 8000-run mark.

# Virat Kohli also raced to his eighth IPL hundred, the most by any player in the Indian Premier League History.

# Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their third IPL title.

# KKR also became the only team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win three or more IPL titles.

IPL 2024 was a big carnival of T20 cricket where not only from India, but players from other countries thrived and provided themselves with a stage in T20 cricket. Australia’s young Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a couple of half-centuries in 15 balls each. In total, Fraser-McGurk smashed a total of four half-centuries. The Indian Premier League will continue to be a stage for young talents which they can use as a centre stage.

