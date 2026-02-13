Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 13 (ANI): Pacer Blessing Muzarabani not only blessed Zimbabwe with a stunning victory over Australia in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash but also became the third pacer from his team to enter the 100 T20I wicket club, alongside Richard Ngarva and Sikandar Raza.

Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Brian Bennett starred in a massive victory for Zimbabwe over the 2021 T20WC champions, boosting their chances of a Super Eight qualification by giving them two victories in two matches. They still have to play Sri Lanka and Ireland in the remaining Group Stage fixtures. In the defence of 170 runs, Muzarabani bowled a spell he would remember for a lifetime, taking 4/17 in four overs, getting precious wickets of Josh Inglis, Tim David and half-centurion Matt Renshaw as well.

In 85 T20Is, he has taken 100 wickets at an average of 21.08, with a four-wicket haul to his name and best figures coming today. Above him are Ngarva (111 wickets in 91 matches at an average of 20.96, with two four-fers) and Raza (103 wickets in 129 matches at an average of 23.03, with two four-fers and a five-wicket haul).

Also, Muzarabani's spell is also the best bowling figures for Zimbabwe in a T20 World Cup match.

Coming to Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup campaign, they have got off to a fine start with two wins in two matches, with four points, with wins over Oman and, on Friday, a stunning victory over Australia. Australia elected to field first, and Zimbabwe started off well with a 61-run partnership between Tadiwanashe Marumani (35 in 21 balls, with seven fours) and Brian Bennett. Later on, a 70-run stand between Bennett (64 in 56 balls, with seven fours) and Ryan Burl (35 in 30 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Sikandar Raza's cameo of 25* in 13 balls, with two fours and a six, took Zimbabwe to 169/2 in 20 overs, with Marcus Stoinis and Cam Green getting a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 170 runs, Australia lost their first four wickets for just 29 runs, but a 77-run stand between Glenn Maxwell (31 in 32 balls, with a four and a six) and Matt Renshaw (65 in 44 balls, with seven fours and a six) brought Australia back in the hunt. However, Zimbabwe bowlers kept chipping away with regular wickets and bundled out Australia for 146 in 19.3 overs.

Blessing Muzarabani (4/17 in four overs) and Brad Evans (3/23) were amongst the top bowlers for Zimbabwe, with Muzarabani getting home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI).

