New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Former Mumbai batter Amol Muzumdar has applied to be the next head coach of Baroda alongside locals Milap Mewada and Conor Williams.

Muzumdar has also been linked with head coach role with the Indian's women's cricket team. The BCCI is expected to name Ramesh Powar's replacement soon.

"Muzumdar has applied, as well as Milap Mewada and Conor Williams. The Apex Council take the final call next week," said Baroda Cricket Association Ajit Lele.

Most recently, Muzumdar coached the Mumbai team and has also had coaching stints with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and the South Africa national team when it toured India in 2019.

Australian Dav Whatmore coached Baroda in the past two seasons but failed to take the team to the play-offs.

The BCA has now decided to appoint a local coach.

