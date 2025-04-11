New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Having suffered the disappointment of missing the Paris Olympic berth despite earing a quota place, young Indian rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil is striving to remain "peaceful" and "stress free" even in the face of the sternest test.

Rudrankksh was among the first shooters to secure a quota place for the country for the Paris Games but, as luck would have it, he lost the Olympic Qualification Trial to Army man Sandeep Singh, who went on to represent India in 10m air rifle.

The blow has made the youngster, who won an individual gold and mixed team silver with Arya Borse in the season's first ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires recently, more determined and he is now working on an aspect of shooting, which is known to all but few can implement in letter and spirit.

"My aim is to be in a much more peaceful and stress-free state before or during tournaments so that I can bring out my performance at a consistent rate. That's what I am working on," the Maharashtra marksman told PTI Videos from the Argentina capital.

The former world champion believes in the virtues of technical and mental training, and said no matter how much effort one puts into the two aspects, there is always room for improvement.

"We are all aiming to improve every day... there is tremendous pressure to prove yourself every year. You have to prove yourself every two months to get back into the (national) team," said Rudrankksh.

"For that, one has to work on the mental and technical aspects. These are quite common terms but at the end of the day, we have to sharpen these two terms (aspects) a lot. I mean, howsoever much we sharpen them, we have to still work on them a bit more," said the 21-year-old, one of the most talented air rifle shooters the country has produced.

For Rudrankksh, who was in his teens when he became world champion and No.1 in 2022, the dejection of missing an Olympic berth would have been a bitter pill to swallow, but the champion shooter said he never lets the thought consume him.

"I was not depressed, I was sad. That sadness only lasted a few days. The ones who were more affected were my parents and my support staff — because they saw the work I had put in.

"The (Olympic Selection Trials) results were final. The (National Rifle Association of India) selection policy was clear. I tried in my own way to convince the board (Selection panel), but what was written (in the policy) had to be followed," he added.

He started working closely with psychologists and coaches to regain his composure and erase the scars of a failed selection trials.

But Rudrankksh has a philosophical take to it.

"At 18, I was already a world champion. I had achieved a lot before 20. And I thought — if I got everything early, where's the fun in that? Maybe, the universe telling me to find joy in the journey.

"The pressure never ends. You have to prove yourself every two months just to stay on the team. The competition is brutal — even 0.1 points can send you home. But it's this very grind that builds champions," he added.

Ask Rudrankksh if he would be seeking redemption at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and the champions marksman said he'll only follow the path that makes him ready for competition and leave the rest to destiny.

"I don't see it (LA 2028) as redemption. I just want what I believe I deserve. And I know if I stay on this path, I'll be ready." PTI HN AM

