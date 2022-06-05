Paris [France], June 5 (ANI): World Number five Rafael Nadal put up a dominant show against Casper Ruud of Norway to win the men's singles final match 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 here at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday to clinch his record 14th French Open crown and his 22nd grand slam title racing ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Right from the word go Rafael Nadal was on the money as after winning the toss he chose to serve first where he went on to hold the first game followed by a break in the very next game to take a 2-0 lead.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Join Race To Sign Free Agent Christian Eriksen.

Casper Ruud made a comeback of sorts breaking the Spaniard in the next game to make it 1-2 but Nadal was in sublime form breaking the Norwegian for the second consecutive time in the opening set to extend his lead 3-1. The 36-year old Nadal went on to win the opening set by a convincing margin of 6-3.

In the second set World no.8 Casper Ruud broke World no.5 Nadal in the fourth game to take a crucial 3-1 lead but the Spaniard clawed his way back, breaking him in the next game and from there on he never looked back won all the games to take the second set with a similar score line as first set of 6-3.

Also Read | Sadio Mane Becomes Senegal's All-Time Top Scorer With Hattrick Against Benin in AFCON Qualifiers.

In the third set, Ruud was no match to Rafa as the clay court king raced to a 3-0 lead. Rafael Nadal dominated it in such a way that Ruud even failed to win a game as Spaniard won the set 6-0.

With this win, Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open crown and his 22nd grand slam title going ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who have won 20 grand slams each. The 36-year old with his 14th title at Roland Garros shows why he is considered as the clay court king. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)