Manchester United have reportedly joined in the race to sign Christian Eriksen ahead of the upcoming season. The Danish midfielder had a good outing for Brentford in the second half of the season and with him now being a free agent, there have been reports suggesting that he could be one of the targets for United, who are rebuilding their club this season under new manager Erik ten Hag. As a matter of fact, ten Hag was said to have been impressed by Eriksen after the latter trained for a while with the Ajax team following a heart surgery where a defibrillator was fitted into his heart. Mohamed Salah Transfer News: Barcelona Reportedly Promises Egyptian Star To Sign Him Next Season

Eriksen's career looked uncertain after the latter had a cardiac arrest and had collapsed on the pitch while competing in the Euro last year. He was subsequently released by Inter and now, he has a chance of making himself count as one of the most prominent playmakers once again. Eriksen has been tipped to make a return to Tottenham Hotspur and with the London club competing in the Champions League, he might have a tough time picking his new destination.

The midfielder also has stated his desire to compete in the World Cup this year and he would thus need more of an active role in whichever club he plays for in the upcoming season. Brentford, who won seven out of 10 matches in which Eriksen started, also have offered a huge deal to keep the Dane at the club.

