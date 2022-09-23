Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I match being played here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. The match has been reduced to eight overs per side with two overs of powerplay.

India have made two changes in their playing eleven as Jasprit Bumrah makes a comeback replacing local hero Umesh Yadav while Rishabh Pant comes in place of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Also Read | Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch European Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The toss between India and Australia for the second T20I was delayed due to a wet outfield.

"We're going to field first. It's nice, there are so many people who have come to watch us. It is nice to get a game. These games are challenging ones because you don't know what to do. You just have to go out and express yourself. Hopefully we can put up a good show. Since it is an eight over game, we had to make two changes. Bumrah comes in for Umesh Yadav. Bhuvi misses out too and Pant comes in," said India captain Rohit Sharma after winning the toss.

Also Read | Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch European Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"We would have bowled first as well. Chasing in a small gave would have been good. We're happy with the way we played and the execution. We have two changes: Ellis is injured and Sams comes in. Sean Abbott comes in for Inglis," said Aaron Finch after the toss.

After doing the pitch inspection, the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and KN Ananthapadmanabhan took the decision of having an 8-over-a-side match call which will start at 9.30 pm IST. The outfield was wet because it rained heavily on Thursday in Nagpur.

India are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series after losing the first T20I in Mohali by four wickets. Australia chased down the mammoth 209-run target in 19.2 overs. The Nagpur match is a must-win game for India to stay alive in the series.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)