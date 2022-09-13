Windhoek [Namibia], September 13 (ANI): Namibia have named a 16-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus will lead a side that has a blend of youth and experience. Many impressive performers from the 2021 edition of the tournament have been retained with hopes of replicating their performance in Australia as well.

Namibia delivered a solid performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as they got out of a tough round one that featured Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Ireland to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The team finished fifth in Group 2.

Some of the players have also been handed their World Cup debuts. Wicketkeeper-batter Lohan Louwrens, batter Divan la Cock and pacer Tangeni Lungameni are the three players who will feature for the first time in the marquee cricketing event.

A lot of key names like JJ Smit, Stephen Baard, Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann and David Wiese from the 2021 edition have been retained.

Namibia have been paired alongside Sri Lanka, Netherlands and UAE in Group A for the Round 1 of the tournament and will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 16. Then, they will face the Netherlands on October 18 and then UAE on October 20.

Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephen Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France. (ANI)

