Milan, May 19 (AP) The two potential title-deciding matches of the Serie A season have been moved to Friday night.

The Italian league's governing body announced on Monday that Napoli's home game against Cagliari and Inter's match at Como will kick off simultaneously at 8:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT).

Also Read | CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 62.

Antonio Conte's Napoli has a one-point lead over defending champion Inter Milan heading into the final round.

If both teams finish level at the top of the league, there will have to be a playoff to decide the destination of the title.

Also Read | Head Coach Francesco Farioli in Tears as He Leaves Ajax After Historic Eredivisie 2024-25 Title Collapse (Watch Video).

Given that very real possibility and that Inter is also in the Champions League final — against Paris Saint-Germain — on May 31, a scheduling issue arose.

The league council met on Monday morning and Italian media reports that the meeting was immediately suspended because of disagreements: with Inter wanting to play the final matches on Thursday and Napoli on Friday, in order to celebrate more fully with its fans.

Discussions eventually got back underway and it was decided to play the Napoli and Inter matches on Friday and the rest of the league games on Sunday.

Conte and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi will not be in their respective dugouts, however. Both were sent off at the end of their team's penultimate matches: a 0-0 draw at Parma for Napoli, and Inter's dramatic 2-2 draw against Lazio. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)