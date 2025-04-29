London, Apr 29 (AP) Nat Sciver-Brunt has been appointed captain of the England women's cricket team.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Tuesday that Sciver-Brunt will replace Heather Knight, who stepped down after nine years in March as part of an overhaul following poor results.

Also Read | CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 49.

England was eliminated in the group stage of last year's T20 World Cup and lost the multi-format Ashes series to Australia 16-0 this year.

The appointment of the all-rounder came after former England captain Charlotte Edwards succeeded Jon Lewis as head coach earlier this month.

Also Read | KKR 48/1 in 3 Overs | DC vs KKR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Mitchell Starc Dismisses Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Sciver-Brunt, who has served as vice-captain the last three years, will captain the team in all three formats.

“I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England women's team and it's an honor to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I've always looked up to,” Sciver-Brunt said. “I will try my best to lead this team to success, whilst empowering them to be the best version of themselves.”

The 32-year-old Sciver-Brunt has made 259 appearances for England in all formats since her debut in 2013 and was on the team that won the 2017 World Cup.

She averages 46.47 in test cricket, 45.91 in one-day internationals and 28.45 in T20s. She has taken 181 international wickets.

She is ranked No. 3 in the ICC world batting rankings in ODI cricket.

England kicks off the summer season on May 21 with a ODI and T20 series against West Indies.

The first major event for Sciver-Brunt, the 50-over World Cup, is scheduled for September in India. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)