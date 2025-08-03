New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Smith has been ruled out of the second and final Test of the two-match series against Zimbabwe due to an abdominal injury.

Zak Foulkes, who recently featured for the Black Caps in the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, has received his maiden call-up to the Test squad as a replacement for Smith, as per the ICC.

Also Read | Is Chris Woakes Fit to Bat in 4th Innings of India vs England 5th Test 2025?.

Foulkes snapped two wickets in the three games he bowled, including the final, which New Zealand edged out by three runs against the Proteas.

Smith, who was a part of the Black Caps' nine-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the first Test, picked up an injury while batting in New Zealand's first innings and eventually retired hurt on 22*.

Also Read | FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid, Club Friendly 2025-26 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Exhibition Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

He also nabbed three wickets for the visitors in the first innings.

However, on Day 2 in Bulawayo, Smith sustained the injury while batting, and a subsequent MRI confirmed that he had picked up an abdominal strain.

Will O'Rourke is also being monitored after experiencing back stiffness, even as Ben Lister has been called in as a pace bowling cover for the lanky fast bowler.

The second Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club at Bulawayo from 7 August. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)