Mumbai, February 4: Karnataka's teen swimming sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu set a new national record in women's 400 m freestyle category during the ongoing 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, continuing her incredible run in swimming at the event. On Monday, the 14-year-old Paris Olympian clocked 4:24.60 to outdo the previous national record of 4:24.70 set by Hashika Ramachandra during the senior nationals last year, as per Olympics.com. She also outdid Delhi's Bhavya Sachdeva meet record of 4:27.93. Sift Kaur Samra, Jonathan Anthony Clinch Gold Medals at National Games 2025.

She later teamed up with Srihari Natraj, Akash Mani and Nina Venkatesh to get the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, finishing with timings of 3:41.03. Her latest wins take Dhinidhi's medal tally at the event to nine, which also includes five gold medals. She also has a silver medal in the 50m butterfly and a bronze in the 4x100m medley relay categories.

Last Wednesday, she had secured three gold medals, in the 200m freestyle (2:03.24), 100m butterfly (1:03.62), and the women's 4x100m freestyle relay (4:01.58). She also outdid her own national record in the 200 m freestyle category.

The women's 4 x 100 freestyle relay team which won the gold medal included Nina Venkatesh, Shalini R Dixit and Latiesha Mandana. She also won gold medals in the 50 m freestyle category (26.96 seconds) and the women's 4x200m freestyle relay (8:54.87) alongside Shirin, Shalini Dixit, and Meenakshi Menon.

Earlier, In a thrilling display of precision shooting, Punjab's Sift Kaur Samra won the gold in the Women's 50m 3 Position event at the 38th National Games, held at Maharana Pratap Sports College Trishul Hall in Uttarakhand. National Games 2025: 14-Year-Old Dhinidhi Desinghu Continues Her Exploits With Fifth Gold Medal; Services Rise to Top in Medal Tally.

Samra's commanding performance saw her score an impressive 461.2 points, securing the top spot in a competitive final. Her fellow state-mate Anjum Moudgil, also from Punjab, claimed the silver medal with 458.7 points, while Telangana's Surabhi Bhardwaj Rapole took bronze with a score of 448.8.

The event featured some of the nation's top shooters, and it was an intense battle from start to finish. Kerala's Vidarsha Vinod led after the Kneel Position but could not maintain her momentum in the final stages, allowing Samra to surge ahead.

