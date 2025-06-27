New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Multiple National Games medal-winning middle distance runner Twinkle Chaudhary has been provisionally suspended by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a prohibited steroid.

The 28-year-old Chaudhary had clinched a gold in 4x400m women's relay competition at the Uttarakhand edition of the National Games earlier this year. She had also won a silver in the 800m race and a bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Brackets: Which Teams Have Qualified for Round of 16? Check Full Schedule.

Chaudhary tested positive for Methyltestosterone, a banned anabolic steroid.

In its update, the AIU stated that the runner has been issued a "notice of allegation". The next step would be a hearing in which Chaudhary will get a chance to explain herself.

Also Read | Shamar Joseph, West Indies Cricketer, Accused Of Alleged Rape, Sexual Misconduct by Multiple Women Including Teenager: Report.

Chaudhary, who hails from Jalandhar, set a new meet record with a time of 2:00.71sec in the 800m event of the 28th National Federation Senior Athletics Championships in Kochi in April.

Earlier this month, she won an 800m silver medal at the Taiwan Open with a timing of 2:06.96s. In May, she had finished fourth in the same event during the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.

The latest suspension continues to add to the woes for the country, which has a poor doping record internationally.

In May, quarter-miler Sneha Kolleri was suspended after testing positive for Stanazolol, also an anabolic steroid.

Kolleri was a member of the Indian contingent for the Asian Championship but had to be withdrawn after the failed dope test.

In the recently-released 2023 testing figures among countries which analysed 5,000 or more samples, India had the worst adverse findings rate of 3.8 per cent.

Globally, 204,809 tests were conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2023, of which 1,820 came positive for banned drugs.

India's share of 214 accounted for over 11 per cent of the total number of offenders is the highest for any country.

The sports ministry has vowed to aggressively tackle the menace with vigorous awareness campaigns.

An amended National Anti-Doping Act is also due to be tabled in the parliament after addressing concerns related to government interference, raised by WADA.

The AIU upholds the rules on doping matters in athletics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)