Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 26 (ANI): Haryana's Nitesh Kumar on Sunday defeated Paralympic Gold Medalist Pramod Baghat in the semi-finals of the ongoing fourth National Para-Badminton Championship in men's singles SL3 category here in Bhubaneswar.

In a major upset, home favourite Pramod Bhagat lost to Nitesh Kumar in a tightly fought contest. Nitesh Kumar beat Bhagat in straight sets to book a spot in the finals.

Also Read | Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The closely fought match ended with Nitesh Kumar winning the game with a scoreline of 21-17 and 21-19. The match lasted over 20 minutes and Pramod Bhagat threw everything he had but Nitesh had answers to all the things that was thrown at him.

Meanwhile, Paralympic gold medallist in the SH6 category, Krishna Nagar continued his great run at the 4th National Para-Badminton Championship with 3 gold medals.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The star player repeated his 2019 national's feat of winning 3 golds in all the categories he participated in. He won in singles, men's doubles and also mixed doubles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)