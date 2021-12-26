Aston Villa and Chelsea meet in the Boxing Day fixture in the English Premier League 2021-22. Many EPL Boxing Day fixtures got postponed due to COVID-19 cases but Aston Villa vs Chelsea will go ahead. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Aston Villa vs Chelsea live streaming online and TV telecast details, then continue reading. Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Chelsea are placed third on the EPL 2021-22 points table while Aston Villa are on tenth spot. Chelsea come into the match with two wins from last five matches. Aston Villa, on the other hand, have won three out of last five games.

When is Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Aston Villa vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Villa Park Stadium in Aston. The game will be held on December 26, 2021 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League Fixtures on Boxing Day 2021: List Of Football Matches on December 26 in England's Top-Flight.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar.

