Gujarat Giants will take on Dabang Delhi in the latest round of fixtures in Pro Kabaddi League season 8. The Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on December 26, 2021 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 8 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Dabang Delhi has been the top team in the competition early into the new season as they won both their games so far and sit at the top of the table and will aim to continue this winning run. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants suffered a narrow defeat to Bengal Warriors in their last outing and will be aiming to return to winning ways. Both teams boast a plethora of talent which will make for an interesting encounter.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2021 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).