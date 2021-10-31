New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) More than 500 athletes and coaches took part in the Fit India Plog Run, an annual nationwide event organised as part of the Fit India Movement, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

The day also marked the end of the 'Clean India' campaign for this year, which started on October 1.

Plogging is a unique activity that combines fitness and cleanliness -- Swaachta and Swasth (health) -- in which participants collect litter while jogging.

The participants at the event also took the Unity Pledge on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

Ripudaman Bevli, known for his consistent campaign towards a litter-free India, led the Fit India Plog Run as participants collected garbage while jogging.

