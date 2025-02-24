Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 24 (ANI): Services emerged victorious in a nail-biting finale against Railways to claim the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The team with immense star-power prevailed 30-30 (6-4) in a tie-breaker, showcasing remarkable composure when it mattered most as the clash could have gone either way, as per a PKL press release.

Led by Pro Kabaddi League star Naveen Kumar, Services demonstrated exceptional skill throughout the tournament. The final was a star-studded affair featuring some of India's top talents, including Railways' dynamic raider Pankaj Mohite and defensive stalwart Parvesh Bhainswal. Services' defensive combination of Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal -- winners of the PKL in season 11 -- proved crucial in key moments.

Services' path to glory included an impressive 43-35 semifinal triumph over Punjab, while Railways had secured their final berth with a convincing 42-34 win against Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the tournament, Railways had dominated Rajasthan (54-31) in their quarter-final matchup, while Services overcame Haryana (43-32).

The final day also saw notable performances in other quarter-finals, with Uttar Pradesh defeating Goa 51-26, and Punjab edging past Maharashtra 35-26. The packed crowd at the indoor stadium witnessed great competitive kabaddi and cheered for their favorite star players. (ANI)

