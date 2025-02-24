The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is just week away and the final episode before the PLE will have few matches that might have some effects on the match cards in the PLE. WWE RAW will have few championships matches including Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai facing each other for Women’s Intercontinental Title. While Bianca Belair & Naomi will defend title against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. With CM Punk, Logan Paul and Seth Rollins making appearances before the elimination Chamber 2025. The WWE Raw episode will be will be aired live from the Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. Check out WWE RAW Tonight on February 24. The Rock 'Final Boss' Unveils New Orleans As Host City for WWE WrestleMania 42.

CM Punk, Logan Paul and Seth Rollins to Make Appearances

Logan Paul and Other Elimination Chamber 2025 Stars Making Appearances

The Elimination Chamber 2025 main event matches – will have three representatives from the WWE Raw – CM Punk, Logan Paul and Seth Rollins. While every one wo their respective qualification matches, they will address fans. There might be some surprises with wrestlers might attacking eighter of competitor.

Lyra Valkyria vs Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title

Dakota Kai, who defeated Ivy Nile in a No. 1 Contenders Match last week is now slated to face Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria won the inaugural championship by beating Kai in the tournament finals. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Other Confirmed Wrestlers for the Mega PLE Featuring Men's and Women's Chamber Matches.

Bianca Belair & Naomi vs Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Women's Tag Team Title Match

Who will leave #WWERaw with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles? ⬇️ ✨ Bianca Belair & Naomi ✨ Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez 📺: TOMORROW at 6:30 AM (IST) LIVE on @SonySportsNetwk & @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/WabUz0zg0r — WWE India (@WWEIndia) February 24, 2025

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will have their shot at the Women’s Tag Team title as they face champions Bianca Belair & Naomi. The two teams have been involved in a feud for two weeks when the tag champs recognized Morgan and Raquel in a video where Jade Cargill was being loaded into the ambulance.

