Mumbai, February 24: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan presented the 'Fielder of the Match' medal to all-rounder Axar Patel for his direct hit to get Imam-ul-Haq out in the blockbuster Champions Trophy Group A match against Pakistan on Sunday. After bundling out Pakistan for 241, Virat Kohli's vintage century, which was his 51st in the ODIs, guided them to a thumping six-wicket win in the high-stakes encounter. India fielding coach T. Dilip addressed players after the win in the dressing room and lauded their on-field efforts during the match. Harbhajan Singh, Sanjay Manjrekar and Other Former Indian Cricketers Hails India Cricket Team’s Performance in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against Pakistan.

"I think the way we cut the angles and backing up was superb. Feedback from KL (Rahul) was the accuracy at which the throw came was amazing which resulted in five direct hits today. That's terrific stuff, well done. Good fielding unit is like a Formula 1 pit crew which makes split-second decisions, and there is no hesitation on that. And that's exactly what we did with those two crucial run outs at the important juncture of the match," he said in a video posted by bcci.tv.

Shikhar Dhawan Gives Axar Patel Fielder of the Match Medal

𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦 | 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 | #PAKvIND A man with a golden bat and a golden heart 🤗 When ‘Mr. ICC’ turned up in #TeamIndia’s dressing room to present the fielding medal 😎 WATCH 🎥🔽 #ChampionsTrophyhttps://t.co/k2kXs5CSRG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2025

Dilip credited his support staff team for continuing to go and making it interesting before unveiling the medal contenders. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar and Shreyas Iyer were nominated for the accolade before Dhawan announced the eventual winner.

"Coming to the contenders, he has been the live wire in the field, whether it is catching amazingly or the way he is moving around the field with his speed and doing it year after year again. He was outstanding today, none other than Jadeja. And someone who has been really good at getting the important run out but also taking the catch in the outfield - Axar Patel. Virat Kohli Opens Up on Playing Elegant Cover Drives vs Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says ‘It Was Just About Backing My Shots’ (Watch Video).

"Someone who had shown great consistency throughout the England series and also these games. The way he is chasing the ball and the way he is cutting those angles on the boundary line, he is always on the outfield and saving brilliant runs there - Shreyas Iyer. It's all about who's going to announce it. Someone who has been the champion on the field, he is none other than...," Dilip added.

Dhawan congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led side for the big win against Pakistan and named Axar as the winner of the medal. India will next take on New Zealand in their final Group A fixture on March 2.

"Big congratulations to the whole team and especially to the bowling unit, Kuldeep taking three wickets. And coming down to batting, Virat well played. That's what experienced players do. Very well done, Shubman... great consistency. Thanks to the support staff as well for creating such a great environment in the team. Thank you for inviting me over here to give the medal to the special player who created the magic moment. As we always talk about - Axar Patel," the former batter said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).