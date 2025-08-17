New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra has confirmed his place in the men's javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich, Switzerland, as per the latest standings released after the Silesia leg on Saturday, as per Olympics.com.

The two-time Olympic medallist did not feature in the Silesia Diamond League, but with 15 points from two DL appearances this season, Chopra has already sealed his qualification for the finale scheduled on August 27 and 28. The men's javelin final to decide the champion of the Diamond League will take place on August 28.

The 27-year-old Indian star has been in fine form this year. He clinched victory at the Paris leg with a throw of 88.16m, after producing a national record-breaking 90.23m effort in Doha, where he finished second behind Germany's Julian Weber.

Both Chopra and Weber are tied on 15 points in second place, while Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, the London 2012 Olympic champion, leads the standings with 17 points from three events. Walcott finished second in Silesia with an effort of 82.54m.

The men's javelin line-up in Zurich is also expected to include two-time world champion Anderson Peters and Luiz Mauricio Da Silva of Brazil in the finale.

Chopra, who lifted the Diamond League trophy in 2022 and finished runner-up in 2023 and 2024, has not yet officially confirmed his participation in the Zurich Final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has skipped the Diamond League circuit this year. (ANI)

